New York Whitetail Deer Hunting

Planning an Overnight Hunt Tips on preparing for that overnight hunting trip in the woods.



The Brandt Buck "Earthquake" The Dead End Ranch Buck

Let me start with a little background on the property and its sentimental value to me. I have walked this property ever since I was born and still do... click here to read the story



Monster Non-Typical Whitetail

Collides with Vehicle In Manlius, NY



Jim Murphy never saw him coming. The huge non-typical buck was chasing a doe just after dusk across Route 173 in Manlius, NY when Jim's truck collided with the big whitetail. The monster 15 point was no match for the big truck. Surprisingly the truck only suffered minor damage. The follow was sent to New York Antler Outdoors by Jim Murphy...

"This isn't another hunting story...

People often forget that hunting is about the HUNT not what you bring home. Think of your own hunting stories you love to share. If they were just an ending would they even be considered stories? Good stories are full of content; challenging terrain, less than ideal conditions, but most importantly the people who were there to enjoy it with us. We should appreciate and respect the wildlife we seek. I have always been a responsible and ethical sportsman. That fact that I hit and killed the remarkable and extraordinary animal seems like an undeserving outcome for both of us. We must honor an animal of this magnitude. His intelligence and instincts allowed him a long and notable life. This beautiful deer will be preserved not as a trophy but as a tangible reminder that life is not a guarantee. Things can happen in a instant beyond anyone's control. We must appreciate and enjoy life and the people in it. To my fellow hunters: remember that hunting is a privilege, not a right. I would like to thank Gary Wurster of G and B sons deer processing for being my stand in for the viral photo. His impressive beard is a better match for a rack of this clout."

Joe Servello will be measuring the buck after the 60 day drying period for entry into the NYS Big Buck Club in the "Found Dead" category. Although the buck was not taken in the conventional way by a hunter, it is still an exceptional example of a New York whitetail buck deserving among other remarkable whitetails in the record book.

The buck was not weighed, but Jim will save the jawbone so the buck can be aged at a later date.



The Donnelly Buck Genesee County 10-Point

I'm going to start this little story off with the birth of my baby boy. My wife gave birth to my boy, Jackson, on October 5, 2016. Every hunter I talked to said I was screwed for hunting season... click here to read the story



The Dillabough Bucks Father & Son Hunting Story

MY son, Ryan, moved back home this year after nine years living in Florida. Fishing the ocean, but missing home and whitetail hunting. click here to read the story



The Sampson Buck 2012 Cattaraugus County Hunt

It started out as a usual season in one of my favorite stands with very little excitement. But little did I know, that was going to change very quickly. click here to read the story



The Hausser Buck Madison Co. 14-Point

I did not want to go out on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. We just had thirty-five plus inches of snow dumped in New Woodstock. NY click here to read the story



The Hanft Buck I Matthew "Horseshoe" Hanft blasted out of college on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 excited to hunt that afternoon as well as the remainder of my Thanksgiving break... click here to read the story



The Skudlarek Bucks Saturday, November 5, 2016 was a very special day for father and son Chad and Jacob Skudlarek. Chad was excited about some recent chase activity he had been observing at his cabin click here to read the story



The Dauphin Buck I’ve only been an avid hunter for seven years. When I shot my big eight point four years ago, people were all telling me to mount it because it was a once in a lifetime buck. Boy, were they wrong! click here to read the story



The Paulisczak Buck I have watched several big bucks grow all summer. I planted food plots, ran cameras all summer and worked hard to get things set up for bow season. click here to read the story



For those of you that haven't already seen it. Here are photos of Joe Reale and his monster Newfane, NY... Niagara County buck taken Oct. 7, 2016. This giant whitetail has 23 scorable points and weighed in at a hefty 210 lbs. No official score yet.

Reale's buck will be a contender for the NYS record non-typical archery buck.



Whitetail Women Why More Females Are Hitting the Hunting Grounds By Jayme Cook

"Once as rare as the melanistic deer they now stalk, female hunters are increasing in numbers."

click here to read the story



