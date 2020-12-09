The Tall 8-Point

by Ben Green
(Ontario County)
I had never seen this buck on camera and I was fortunate enough to harvest him on December 9, 2020.
I had passed up little bucks all year in hopes that I could get a chance at one like this. We roughly scored him around 135-140. It is my biggest buck to date and it proved to me that patience will pay off.
Join in and write your own page! It's easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Your Deer Photos.
Copyright © 2010-2020 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved