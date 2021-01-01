The Ridge Buck

by John Schroeder

(Schoharie Co.)



“Fat Albert” eight points taken in Schoharie county on November 20th on opening day of southern rifle season

This buck my father and I have had lots of history with on one of our hunting properties in Schoharie County. His first appearance on trail camera was in the fall of 2016 and he earned the nickname “Fat Albert” from his impressive body size.



Over the next four and a half years I only had two encounters with Fat Albert, neither presenting an ethical shot. This year I spent much less time hunting this animal due to bad weather and the poor wind direction on days I could be in the woods.



On November 20th, opening day of southern rifle season, all the pieces of a four and a half year journey came together. That morning there was a steady south wind creating the perfect opportunity to slip in a funnel between two bedding areas Fat Albert was frequenting. Shortly after legal shooting light, two does skirted the ridge I had pictures of Fat Albert on just two days before.



The wind was right and does on the move was all that mature buck needed to get up off his bed and cruse the funnel seeking a doe in estrous. Fat Albert slipped through the hemlocks like a ghost presenting me with a 65 yard shot ending the journey that kept me in pursuit of that 6.5 year old ghost.