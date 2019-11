The New Ten

by Lou Cioci

(Broome County N.Y.)

The new buck was shot by Lou Cioci in Broome County. The New Ten was taken on 10/28/2019 in a clover plot at 25 yards with a Mathews Helium bow.





He’s a 10 point that dressed out at 168 pounds. This buck just showed up on cameras in October. He never was seen on the property before then.