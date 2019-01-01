Sheppard Rd. Buck

by Jeff Stevens

(Rochester, NY)



Not bad for an Old Guy!

Jeff Stevens shot this nice 10 point Buck, 11/17/19 @ 7:40 am, with my trusty 30-06, in Sparta NY, Livingston County. It was a brisk, calm morning. My buddy had just texted me that a Buck had just run by him and he couldn't get a shot, keep my eyes open. About 5 minutes later this nice boy appeared in the woods, coming from the area where my buddy was set up. I saw him walking towards me, but the cover was too thick. I grabbed my rifle and when he stepped into the clear I set my cross hairs on him, squeezed the trigger, and 30 yards later he gently laid down and expired peacefully. I texted my buddy "Buck Down"!! While this may seem like a small buck to many of you who have posted phenomenal bucks on here.... At my age (53) and hunting with my best friend this was one of my best hunting experiences. Thanks for listening and congratulations to all of you, especially the young hunters, Super Job!!! ...Awesome pictures