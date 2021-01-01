Second Chance

by Justin Sharp
(Tompkins)
13 points. Never weighed it didn't care I was just disbelief all day honestly and about 5 o'clock in the afternoon on the phone someone asked me how many points is he and honestly I had no idea. People keep throwing out guesses on score and weight but that's not what its all about. I hunt harder than anyone I know and I don't just settle on a buck just to kill one to say I did. This deer deserves respect no matter what the score.
Join in and write your own page! It's easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Your Deer Photos.
Copyright © 2010-2021 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved