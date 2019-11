Putnam County Xbow Buck

by Thomas Levy

(Mahopac (Putnam County))

Using an Excalibur crossbow, I shot my best New York buck in Putnam County (3N) on Saturday 11/2/2019. The buck is an 8 pointer that weighed 151 pounds dressed and scored 94" gross. I shot him at 19 yards while he was making a scrape.