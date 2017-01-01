Public Land Buck

by Ray France
(Cattaraugus County, NY)


Shot this buck October 13, just before 6pm. Knowing there were a handful of nice mature bucks in the area, I tried an aggressive Rattling sequence with a few grunts.. Sure enough, I see this buck coming off a hardwoods ridge, working his way through thick blow-downs, rubbed a tree and made a scrape before presenting me a shot @25yards; Double Lung, heard him crash within 60yards.

Public Land. 11pt.

Join in and write your own page! It's easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Your Deer Photos.

Copyright © 2010-2017 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

Sign Up FREE!

and recieve our upcoming newsletters and other site info.﻿

Email


First Name




Go to my Blog

FEATURED BOOKS

Shed Hunting
By Joe Shead

A Lifetime of Big Woods
Hunting Memories
By Todd mead

Back Country Bucks
By Todd mead