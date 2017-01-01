Public Land Buck

by Ray France

(Cattaraugus County, NY)

Shot this buck October 13, just before 6pm. Knowing there were a handful of nice mature bucks in the area, I tried an aggressive Rattling sequence with a few grunts.. Sure enough, I see this buck coming off a hardwoods ridge, working his way through thick blow-downs, rubbed a tree and made a scrape before presenting me a shot @25yards; Double Lung, heard him crash within 60yards.





Public Land. 11pt.