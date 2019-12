Orange County Superwide

by Jeremy McPhillips

(Newburgh, NY)

Jeremy McPhillips shot him in Orange County 11/16/2019 walking to my stand at 1:15 pm.





I watched him for a half an hour before I could get a clean shot. Best buck so far 8-point with 25 1/2 inch outside spread said to be about 5 1/2 years old.