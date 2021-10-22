Old Crabby

by Chad Goldberg

(Chautauqua County)

This buck is a straight typical 10 point that had a live weight of 230 lbs.





He was estimated to be 6 1/2 yrs old and gross scored at 158 inches.This trophy buck was named Crabby by a local landowner who snapped countless photos of this whitetail. In his early antlers, he sported distinctive crab claw tines, which were lost in later racks. On the day he was taken the rut had pulled him 3 miles from his home range.He was harvested on October 22, 2021 by Chad Goldberg. Chad was hunting his family farm in Clymer, NY. Clymer can be located nicely settled in southern Chautauqua County.To date this is the largest buck Chad has ever taken on the farm with his Mathews bow and archery equipment. He will never forget this incredible event, and how the wind was still, the leaves rustled, a stick cracked and a couple blue jays alerted to something on the trail.Many of us reading this have been there before. The moment we are tested. We take our breath, pick the spot, and set the arrow in flight.Then with enough practice and patience our shot is true and we come home with a trophy instead of a hard lesson and just another encounter story.