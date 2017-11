Niagara County 8-Point

by Bobby Costanzo

(Ransomeville, NY)

On 11/11/17 I️ went out and a half hour after sunrise I️ had a little half rack milling around. 9:30 came around and I️ called in this buck to 10 yards. Let the arrow fly, and dropped him within 20 feet. Great hunt. Ransomeville NY, Niagara County