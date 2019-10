My Son Put Me in the Tree!

by Lee Fregoe

(Bergen, NY, USA)



My Son Jared put me on this deer.

A farm we got permission on, not used to seeing deer every time I hunt. 8-point came in just when my son Jared said it would from trail cam videos.





I passed on the tradition, he started at 12 and now at 18 loves archery deer hunting. Nice having a young strong man to pull deer out. Lee Fregoe, 10-5-2019, Monroe County, Town of Sweden, NY