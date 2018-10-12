My Niagara County Chocolate 8

by Don Forsey

(Niagara County)

Lewiston, Niagara County New York





October 12 2018It was the first cold front of the 2018 archery season, and I had to get out into the woods. An evening hunt was in order for I hoped that with the 15 degree drop in temperature would get the deer moving. It was almost 6 pm when this buck presented a 22 yard shot. My Swhacker 100 gr tipped arrow hit the exiting shoulder so I didn’t have a pass through. The deer did a U-turn after getting hit and actually turned west, which was the direction that I had to exit the woods. After an awesome blood trail I found my chocolate antlered buck. I still had a 400+ yard drag to the road. The drag was rewarding, but not fun at all. Lol