"My Largest Buck"

by Rod Fisher

(Steuben County... Bath, NY )



Big buck down in Steuben Co.

I harvested my buck in the Town of Bradford, Steuben County on November 19, 2017. It has 10 points, an 18 inch inside spread, 23 inch main beams, 5 inch bases, dressed weight 200 lbs. 3.5 years old (aged by my taxidermist) and not officially score yet. I had a great time harvesting my buck and sharing the experience with my brother Jimmy, nephew Kyle and best friend Sean. Thanks for all your help guys!