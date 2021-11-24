My Giant 8

by Eric Brock
(Schuyler County)
After several years of hard work and dedication it finally paid off! On 11/24/21 I was able to get a shot on this 151” 8 point and it felt great. This season has been my toughest one yet i set my standards pretty high on what caliber buck I’d take and this ol boy exceeded my expectations. I feel very blessed to be able to harvest an animal of this caliber!
