My Giant 8

by Eric Brock

(Schuyler County)

After several years of hard work and dedication it finally paid off! On 11/24/21 I was able to get a shot on this 151” 8 point and it felt great. This season has been my toughest one yet i set my standards pretty high on what caliber buck I’d take and this ol boy exceeded my expectations. I feel very blessed to be able to harvest an animal of this caliber!