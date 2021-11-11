My First Whitetail Buck

by Joelle Sawyer

(Oswego NY USA )

I was sure I wouldn’t see anything after bumping 3 doe on my way to my stand. I still tried anyways. The wind was blowing exceptionally hard but just before 4:45pm on Veterans Day 11/11/2021, out of the corner of my eye this guy was on the search for some ladies. He was sniffing and pawing at the ground making my shot dead on and he went down instantly. He was just on the edge of the big field I always hunt on our property in Lacona NY... Oswego County