My First Harvest!

by Kristin Ballard

(Canandaigua, NY)

Shot this 8-point with a crossbow while hunting with my dad in Canandaigua on 11/8. I’ve been bow hunting for 3 years and this is my first harvest ever so it makes this buck even more special. We used Deer Search LLC (Bob Yax/Thor) to help with the recovery process.