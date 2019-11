"My First Deer "

by Kenny Davey

(Austerlitz, NY)

I shot this 8-point buck during youth rifle season on October 13, 2019. It weighed 165 lbs. I shot it with a Ruger American Predator 6.5 creedmoor with a Leupold Freedom 3x9x40 scope on it. I shot it in the town of Austerlitz, NY... Columbia County and my dad was my mentor.