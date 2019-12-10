My Big "8"

by Jim Billitier
(Ontario County)


8-point


weight --very heavy

score--yet to be done

date 10-12-2019

I was in my stand a total of about 10 minutes
when he came by. Some horses were feeding close to me which I think scared him because he turned and ran back in the direction he came from.

I gave a mouth grunt, the horses left, next thing you know the deer is coming back. I tried to draw and I couldn't, shoulders hurt, stinks getting old. drew again and did it. He was slightly quartering away and I squeezed. He did a donkey kick, just like on TV. Found him about 40 minutes later. Awesome.

