My Big "8"
by Jim Billitier
(Ontario County)
8-point
weight --very heavy
score--yet to be done
date 10-12-2019
I was in my stand a total of about 10 minutes
when he came by. Some horses were feeding close to me which I think scared him because he turned and ran back in the direction he came from.
I gave a mouth grunt, the horses left, next thing you know the deer is coming back. I tried to draw and I couldn't, shoulders hurt, stinks getting old. drew again and did it. He was slightly quartering away and I squeezed. He did a donkey kick, just like on TV. Found him about 40 minutes later. Awesome.
