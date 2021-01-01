My 2021 Buck

by ASHLEY HESS

(Orleans County)

Hi, you guys are doing a great job and I enjoy your site and Facebook page! I'm the owner of Wandering Trails Taxidermy, I was able to sneak out of my busy shop this past opening weekend and was given the opportunity to harvest this beautiful 7 point on the evening of 11/21/21! I plan on recreating my trophy into a Pack Buck Mount to hang in my new showroom!