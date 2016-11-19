Mr. Crabbs

by Alwyn Johnson

(Candor, NY Tioga County)

I shot this 9 point on opening day of gun season, November 19, 2016 in Candor, NY... Tioga County.





He was on several trail cams around the surrounding properties and was dubbed Mr. Crabbs due to his 'pincher' on the end of the beam.I sat in my stand until noon and started grunting and he charged right in and stopped at about 20 yards. Would have been a great bow kill. He weighed just under 300 live weight.I am enclosing 2 photo's, one for your viewing to see just how big the body is. The other, with myself, for posting on the site. He is my personal best and is at my taxidermist. I will update his score and/or inside spread once I get it.