Mother and Son Finish the Season Right

by Annette & Dillon Wagner

(Niagara County )

Moms Buck

Nailed it!

Annette Wagner (mom) got a 6-point on Dec. 7, 2019 and Dillon Wagner (son) got a 7-point Dec. 8, 2019





Both taken last the weekend of shot gun in Niagara County. So awesome my son got to be there for my kill, a proud moment. Then the next day he gets in the same tree stand I was in the day before and gets his buck... what are the odds?