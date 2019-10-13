Hunters Moon Doe

By Katie Stankiewicz

My grandfather always taught me to hunt the “hunters moon” and I did today. He died this past May from pancreatic cancer. He taught me everything I know about deer hunting.

The two mornings I had off of work, I slept in, loosing out on any chance I might have at a deer. There was no way I was missing another morning. Especially the hunters moon! After working until 11:30 the night before, and not getting to bed till 1:00 am, my alarm was set for 4:30 and I hoped I had the strength to wake up with the alarm.

It took everything I had to get up. I believe I pressed snooze five times at least. But... I got up, got ready, then left. But had to come back home for my range finder. I finally got to where I was going... Late, but at least I wasn’t still in bed.

I checked my trail cam from my stand and waited. I had nothing but a trespasser and pictures of nothing. I was getting discouraged and it wasn’t even 8:00 am yet. Finally this doe came along. She took her time munching on everything, checking the wind, and doing everything to not come in range. I probably watched her eat for fifteen minutes. The whole time she was watching the red squirrels and chipmunks dropping acorns all over and making so much noise.

Finally she gave me a shot, so I took it. I found her 60 yards away. As soon as I did I stopped and sat down somehow feeling like the events that morning had something to do with my grandfather. Hearing him tell me about the moon and how important it is for the deer movement and the effects it has on them. If he were here now he’d tell me, “Good job girl.” then mess up my hair and say, “I’m so proud of you”. I’ve taken plenty of doe in the past, however I felt this doe was different.

