Herkimer County - Southern ADK Bucks

by Dave G.

(Salisbury NY)

Mr 10

Sweet 6

Mr Shy

On opening weekend regular season North, I found a scrape on a runway coming out of a Hemlock swamp and bumped a large deer 30 yards away. A couple days later I setup one of my trail cams on it and caught a few boys traveling through! Looking to catch up to anyone of them!