First Traditional Deer

by Mark Failing
(Wheatfield , NY)





Saw this buck cross the field about 120 yards up wind and I grunted with my mouth a few times with no luck.


Two minutes later a doe ran by my stand 20 yards out and I heard the deep grunting coming thru the woods. I only had a 5 yard window to shoot and no scent out. So I set my finger tab and set my string for 20 yards and drew my bow.

I took a quick practice swing across the opening. I knew the was no chance of him stopping. I got on him and released my arrow.

I heard the crashing of my Broadhead through his bones and he ran off. I saw the width of his rack and was in disbelief.

As I stood in my ladder stand looking at my arrow laying on the ground, I heard him crash through some brush. What an experience. I used a Toelke SuperStatic recurve, Easton Axis traditional arrows, and Strickland Helix 125 grain broadheads.

Thank you Niagara Outdoors for always being there for great products and professional advice.

