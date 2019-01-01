First Rifle Buck

by Connor Allman

(Sodus, NY )

I was sitting for about 45 min and he came in straight at me. I tried to get my gun up before he turned into some thick coverage but couldn’t. He walked in and I gave him a couple grunts and waited. About 15 minutes go by and I see him starting to walk through a small window in the thick brush. I pull my gun up and put the crosshairs where I believe he would walk into and sure enough he did. I put the crosshairs right on the heart and squeezed. Dropped him right where he stood! Beautiful 8 pt buck. Not sure score or weight but he was a big boy! 11-25-19 Wayne County