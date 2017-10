First Food Plot Buck

by Travis DiPalma

(Norwood, NY )

I've been watching this deer on camera since June, along with two others this season as I planted my first ever hidey-hole food plot. I had no daytime photos of any bucks, so I was surprised when he appeared with almost an hour of daylight left.





This is my 2nd New York buck in my last three hunts dating back to last season, but only my third buck taken in 21 seasons of hunting.6-point taken 9-28-2017 in St. Lawrence Co.