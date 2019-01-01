First Buck in 5 Years

by Jessica DeAngelo

(Genesee County)

I had the privilege of bagging a nice, wide 8 pointer I’ve been following on our trail cams since archery season started. Was awesome to come face to face with this buck finally after seeing him only on cams and waiting patiently for 5 years since I got my last buck. I was able to act quick and precise and made a great shot at 90 yards to bring this 8 pointer down after he ran about 50 yards. Great time making father/daughter memories together too.