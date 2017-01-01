First Buck Ever, Age 14

by Andrew Fredenburgh
(Gilboa, NY... Schoharie Co.)
Eric Fredenburgh got his first buck ever on opening day, Nov. 18, 2017. He was was hunting with his dad and was sitting from before daylight until 10:00 AM seeing some does and a couple spikes. Being only 14 he was able to take any of them, but his father said let's wait it's the first day.
