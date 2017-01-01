First Buck Ever, Age 14

by Andrew Fredenburgh

(Gilboa, NY... Schoharie Co.)

Eric Fredenburgh got his first buck ever on opening day, Nov. 18, 2017. He was was hunting with his dad and was sitting from before daylight until 10:00 AM seeing some does and a couple spikes. Being only 14 he was able to take any of them, but his father said let's wait it's the first day.





Around 10 we were walking out and he saw a leg and stopped. We stood there for about five minutes and out came a doe with this 8-pointer behind her.Best moment ever being my boy loves hunting and spends lots of time scouting. What he didn't know is that I checked the camera a couple days before and I knew this buck was in there, but I never told him as I wanted for myself.