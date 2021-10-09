Dylans' 1st deer !

by Dylan Wenke
(Cattaragus County)

Had a friend ask if she could bring her son for youth hunt
of course I said yes....
In her words
What an awesome day to be in the woods making memories with one of my best buds. We kicked this guy out this morning on our way in but were lucky enough to see him again in evening. After we got the nerves under control he made a nice 150yd shot. Great job Dylan, I’m so proud of you!

8 pt around 130 gross

Congratulations to Dylan Wenke , 12 years old, Lyndon, NY... Cattaraugus Co. Oct 9, 2021 5:50pm

