Doubled Up!

by Gary spillett

(Camillus ny USA )

Thursday morning was my lucky day! Winds were Easterly and my stand was going to be perfect that morning.





First light was about 7:10 when this big guy came in downwind and walked right by. I arrowed him at 20 yards. Ten minutes later a couple does came in downwind and I thought about shooting for 5 minutes as one stood right under me. But, I still needed to track and drag my buck (solo) so I wasn’t going to shoot, but... I thought this would be my first double in 30 years...! That would make for special day.Both deer ran out about 150 yards in different directions and piled up! Great day. The buck grossed scored 132” and approx. 4.5 yr old. Both taken with my Martin compound bow with Rage blades.