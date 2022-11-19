Double Brow Tine 10-Point

by Mary Lou Egan

(Monroe County)

I got this beautiful double brow tined buck opening afternoon 11/19/2022 in 8G Sweden, NY with my Remington LT-20. My husband missed this buck one week earlier with his bow. We had several trail cam pics. He only went 25 yards but we let the puppy follow the short blood trail for experience. Probably 2 1/2 years old, 145 lbs field dressed, 19" spread.