Deer on a Cobra

by Edward Rohr

(Yates)



A good friend, Bob Judd, built this sports car from the ground up, drove it all the way from Chapel Hill NC to Keuka Lake, NY for opening day of the New York whitetail season and wanted to get a picture of a deer on his car. It's not the biggest buck. But it filled the freezer! So here it is. That’s him on the left and me on the right. We thought he was crazy to drive that car all the way up here but he did it!





Ed RohrDeer shot in Yates County 11/16/19