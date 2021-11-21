C DADDY

by Tom Schumacher

(Broome County)

We named this buck Crabby Daddy after getting pics of him as a 2 1/2 year old. He had crab claws on the ends of both his main beams. As his genetics spread throughout the farms his offspring carried the same crab claws. So we figured the crabby daddy fit very well. Over time he lost the crab claws but damaged his right ear when he was 3 1/2. The right ear was broken to the point that it just hung down. That is how we know it was him on the trail cams. We would only get 3 or 4 pics a year then he was a ghost. After hunting him for 4 years and only knowing he was on the farm from a few trail the cam pics I finally got my chance on November 21, 2021 He is an heavy beamed 11 point that field dressed 225 lbs.! From his picture history he is a 6 1/2 year old deer. Just a Giant, old, Majestic animal. My Name is Tom Schumacher and this buck was shot in Broome County.