The Buisch Buck

Ontario County Archery Buck

By Andrew Buisch

I just received permission to hunt a new farm and noticed there was about a three acre island of woods between several bean and corn fields. I carried my climber up and as soon as I entered the woods I noticed a very old ladder stand that was still in good shape so I decided to sit in that. There was a slight west breeze blowing, but I knew anything coming in my direction would be coming from the north so I felt I was safe.



About an hour passed and a few does stepped into the edge of the beans about 40 yards below me. I watched them feed for a while then they wandered off. A few minutes later I let out a few social grunts and was able to call a 4-point to the same edge of the field the does had just left. Curious of where the bucks were at in the rut, I grunted at him a few times more aggressively just to watch his behavior.

The 4-point began acting weird and he tucked his tail right between his legs and froze. I couldn’t understand why he was acting this way as he just stood there for a few seconds, then I saw him take a few steps sideways in a defensive posture. I caught movement out of the corner of my eye and noticed a tall white rack stepping through the weeds and heading towards the little buck. When the big rack buck stepped into the open I saw immediately that he was a great buck!

I had ranged the area where the does were earlier and knew I was looking at 37-40 yards for a shot. I stood up in my stand, turned around, drew my bow back and settled my 40 yard pin on the big buck. He was quartering away so I knew I had to place my shot a bit back. I let the arrow fly and the buck took off. I could see my fletching sticking out of him right where I had placed the shot. I watched him run about 50 yards then my vision was blocked by trees in front of me.



I began to get nervous as this would be my best ever bow harvest. I called my buddy and told him I had just stuck a good one. While on the phone with him I swore I heard that famous final lung sound right before a deer expires. Once dark, we began tracking. At first there was no blood, about 30 yards from where I shot him we finally found a small droplet. We began walking in the direction the deer ran from the spot of blood and found a trail of blood about two feet wide. We found the buck just about 20 yards up from where we found the good blood trail. When my light first hit him I grabbed my buddy Steve Croll and hugged him so hard I thought I was going to break his neck. We were beyond excited and it made for a great hunting memory.

Andrew Buisch took this buck in Ontario County on October 22, 2018 with his Matthews Creed bow with Easton Axis arrows and Rage hypodermic broad heads.

Back to Deer Stories Page from Buisch Buck

Copyright © 2010-2018 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

