Biggest Buck of My Lifetime....

by Ed Robinson

(Enfield, NY)



Ed Robinson and his 8 point

I was sitting in my stand early morning on November 22,2017. It was raining when I got to my stand and by 7:00 am the rain had turned to snow. As I sat there covered in snow I aw a few doe walk by my stand followed by a small buck.





I continue watching when all of a sudden all I saw was horns. There was my buck of a lifetime. I took a shot and down he went. I was so happy.I know there are other big deer out there, but this is my monster... the biggest body and biggest racked 8 point I have ever shot.