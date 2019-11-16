Big 9-point Open Day

by William Dunlap

(Chenango County)

Taken Nov 16, 2019





Chenango county New Yorkshot this 9 point( was a 10 but broke one of guard tines off.)Got him on opening day of shot gun. Never seen this deer during the day once, finally after having him chase a doe ten feet in front of me , I took him. I had my son with me so it was a good learning experiences for him. I shot him in the liver and one lung, he ran 50 feet and laid down. i came up to him and he ran. and laid back down, i kept bumping him up which was dumb, like they say let him lay and i told my son you should never do what we just did, let him rest, so finally after all that we caught up to him and put one more in him. It was a good learning experiences and a good reminder in what to do in that situation.