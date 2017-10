Big 8

by Tyler Rawlins

(Cohocton, NY)



I shot this 138 3/8" 8-point buck right after first light on opening day, November 19, 2016 in Cohocton,NY... Steuben County. He was tending a doe and she walked in to 30 yards and bedded. He stood there staring at her, then finally took the few steps that I needed for the shot.