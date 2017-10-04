by Corey Hinz
(Valatie, NY)
Shot my first buck with the bow Oct 4, 2017. A six point he was 35 yards away, hit him perfect ran maybe 60 yards. He weighed about 180 pounds live weight. Pretty cool that I have trail cam photos and videos of him. Taken in Columbia county. It was a lot of work getting him out of the woods hence the pic late at night
