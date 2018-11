After church buck

by Gary Askins

(Podunk NY)

Gary Askins with this Adirondack 9-point, 170 lb buck shot after church on November 18, 2018 at 2:18 pm. Thick briars hid this buck till he moved as I still hunted in 9 inches of snow. Putting a 16th notch in the Marlin 336 .35 caliber , that's all Adirondack bucks. Warren county.