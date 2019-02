8 point

by Chris Connolly

(Warsaw NY)

On 11-05-19 I was hunting a stand I hadn’t had a good wind to hunt the whole season. I had trouble finding the stand due to the over growth. I found the stand and got up in it and settled in for the morning.





I had been calling all morning. At about 7:55 this buck stepped out of some ragweed’s and came right to my tree for an easy 18 yard shot. A short track later down a steep gully found the buck at the bottom with no way to get up. We had to walk the creek down to the road to get him out.