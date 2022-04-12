2022 New York Whitetails

Page 4 of 2022's biggest and best New York whitetail bucks. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below





Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery

Andrew LaCongo shot this big 11-point on 12/4/22 in Erie County

