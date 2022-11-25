2022 New York Whitetails

Here we are again with another year of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks. Here are some of those bucks from the 2022 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

David Ryerse shot this big buck in Chautauqua County on 11/25/22

Darren Treen shot this buck in Oneida County on 12/1/22

Ryan Dixon shot this big buck on 12/01/22 in Cattaraugus County with muzzleloader

Ed Bradt shot this 10-point on 11/25/22 in Schoharie County



Dieter Herbert arrowed this beauty on 11/19/22 in Suffolk County

Jake Chittenden shot this giant 15-point in Ontario County on 11/27/22.

Kerry Steele shot this nice buck on 11/26/22 in Chautauqua County

Mike Watson shot this big 10-point on 11/23/22 in Tioga County

Abby Rouland shot this nice buck on 11/26/22 in Ontario County

Kody Gregory shot this nice buck in Schuyler County on 11/25/22



Scott Cole shot this big 12-point on 11/22/22 in Livingston County

Kenny Wilton shot this buck in Schenectady County on 11/22/22

John Tucker shot this big 12-point in Erie County on 11/23/22

Brendan Robinson shot this massive 6-point in Steuben County on 11/20/22

Ume Dunning shot this 10-point on 11/19/22 in Yates County



Connor O'Brien shot this 10-point on 11/23/22 in Steuben County

Jen Gaylord shot this 9-point in Genesee County on 11/24/22

Kristin Lupo shot this 11-point on 11/21/22 in Wyoming County

Nathan Manwarren shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Chenango County.

Neil Craft II shot this big buck on 11/24/22 in Wyoming County



Chris Markelonis shot this 12-point on 11/23/22 in Niagara County

Joe Strain shot this big 20-point in Ontario County on 11/23/22

Mia Covell shot this nice buck on 11/19/22 in Schuyler County

Tyler Boudreau shot this big buck in Niagara County on 11/22/22

Brenden Smalt shot this nice 11-point in Steuben County on 11/21/22

Chad Gerych shot this 10-point in Steuben county on 11/19/22

Zachary Spears shot this nice buck on 11/21/22 in Cattaraugus County



Marty Messemer shot this 11-point on 11/21/22 in Tioga County

Doug Reed shot this 10-point in Chenango County on 11/21/22



Tyler Quill shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Orleans County

