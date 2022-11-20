2022 New York Whitetails
Page 2

Here we are again with another year of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks. Here are some of those bucks from the 2022 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page. 

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

2011 Bucks

2012 Bucks

2013 Bucks

2014 Bucks

2015 Bucks

2016 Bucks

2017 Bucks

2018 Bucks

2019 Bucks

2020 Bucks

2021 Bucks

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery

(1) (2) (3) (4)

Chris Waggoner Gun 2022

Chris Waggoner shot this giant 12-point in Niagara County on 11/20/22

Steve Grabowski Gun 2022

Steve Grabowski tracked and shot this big ADK 10-point on 11/18/22 in Herkimer County

Jo Wilkolaski Gun 2022

Jo Wilkolaski shot the beauty on 11/19/22 in Wyoming County

Lea Kaczmarek Gun 2022

Lea Kaczmarek, age 12, shot her first deer, this 10-point, on 11/19/22 in Orleans County

Adam Pinzer Gun 2022

Adam Pinzer shot this huge 12-point on 11/19/22 in Oswego County

Tyler Barber Archery 2022

Tyler Barber arrowed this 11-point on 11/18/22 in Steuben County

Alex Wilson Gun 2022

Alex Wilson, age 14, shot this nice buck on 11/19/22 in Orleans County

Lindsay Yaeger Gun 2022

Lindsay Yaeger shot this brute on 11/19/22 in Niagara County... her first deer

Curtis Durfee Gun 2022

Curtis Durfee shot this monster 16-point on 11/19/22 in Wyoming County

Nick Trippany Gun 2022

Nick Trippany shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Genesee County

Patrick Dishaw Gun 2022

Patrick Dishaw shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Livingston County

Jeremy Harter archery 2022

Jeremy Harter arrowed this 14-point monster on 10/28/22 in Orange County

Austin Wilkes archery 2022

Austin Wilkes, age 16, arrowed this nice 12-point on 11/14/22 in Ontario County

Scott Letts archery 2022

Scott Letts arrowed this big 14-point on 11/10/22 in Niagara County

Alanna Goot Crossbow 2022

Alanna Goot took this big buck with crossbow on 11/14/22 in Chautauqua County

Carrie Baliva Archery 2022

Carrie Baliva arrowed this big 13-point in Monroe County on 11/10/22

Gunnar Herbert archery 2022

Gunnar Herbert arrowed this giant on 11/13/22 in Suffolk County

Garrett Tillman crossbow 2022

Garrett Tillman took this true main frame 6x6 12-point with crossbow in Yates County on 11/13/22

Joanna Baker Archery 2022

Joanna Baker arrowed this big 11-point on 11/12/22 in Madison County

Boyd James Graham III Archery 2022

Boyd James Graham III arrowed this beauty on 11/10/22 in Monroe County

Timothy Martin Archery 2022

Timothy Martin arrowed this bruiser on 11/12/22 in Steuben County

Jacy Strahan Archery 2022

Jacy Strahan arrowed this big boy with his recurve on 10/30/22 in Ontario County.

Michael Hall Archery 2022

Michael Hall arrowed this big 11-point on 11/10/22 in Tioga County

Ricky Matteson Archery 2022

Ricky Matteson arrowed this big 14-point on 11/9/22 in Wayne County

Mitchell Miletich Crossbow 2022

Mitchell Miletich took this big 13-point with crossbow on 11/8/22 in Yates County

Greg Schlicht Archery Buck 2022

Greg Schlicht arrowed this buck on 11/9/22 in Orange County

Dana Rouse Sr. Crossbow 2022

Dana Rouse Sr. took this monster 13-point with crossbow on 11/7/2022 in Cayuga County

Justin Maggio Crossbow Buck 2022

Justin Maggio took this big 11-point with crossbow in Livingston County on 11/8/22

Daniel Sinack Archery Buck 2022

Daniel Sinack arrowed this big buck in Ontario County on 11/8/22

RJ Booth Archery Buck 2022

RJ Booth arrowed this big 11-point with crossbow in Monroe County on 11/7/22

(1) (2) (3) (4)

Back to Home Page from 2022 New York Whitetails Page 2

Copyright © 2010-2022 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

Sign Up FREE!

and recieve our upcoming newsletters and other site info.﻿

Email


First Name




Go to my Blog

 NEW DECALS ON SALE NOW!

Click on the decal image below to order yours!

NYAntler Decal