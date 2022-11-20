2022 New York Whitetails

Page 2

Here we are again with another year of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks. Here are some of those bucks from the 2022 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery

(1) (2) (3) (4)

Chris Waggoner shot this giant 12-point in Niagara County on 11/20/22

Steve Grabowski tracked and shot this big ADK 10-point on 11/18/22 in Herkimer County



Jo Wilkolaski shot the beauty on 11/19/22 in Wyoming County

Lea Kaczmarek, age 12, shot her first deer, this 10-point, on 11/19/22 in Orleans County

Adam Pinzer shot this huge 12-point on 11/19/22 in Oswego County

Tyler Barber arrowed this 11-point on 11/18/22 in Steuben County

Alex Wilson, age 14, shot this nice buck on 11/19/22 in Orleans County



Lindsay Yaeger shot this brute on 11/19/22 in Niagara County... her first deer

Curtis Durfee shot this monster 16-point on 11/19/22 in Wyoming County

Nick Trippany shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Genesee County

Patrick Dishaw shot this big buck on 11/19/22 in Livingston County

Jeremy Harter arrowed this 14-point monster on 10/28/22 in Orange County

Austin Wilkes, age 16, arrowed this nice 12-point on 11/14/22 in Ontario County

Scott Letts arrowed this big 14-point on 11/10/22 in Niagara County



Alanna Goot took this big buck with crossbow on 11/14/22 in Chautauqua County

Carrie Baliva arrowed this big 13-point in Monroe County on 11/10/22



Gunnar Herbert arrowed this giant on 11/13/22 in Suffolk County

Garrett Tillman took this true main frame 6x6 12-point with crossbow in Yates County on 11/13/22

Joanna Baker arrowed this big 11-point on 11/12/22 in Madison County

Boyd James Graham III arrowed this beauty on 11/10/22 in Monroe County

Timothy Martin arrowed this bruiser on 11/12/22 in Steuben County

Jacy Strahan arrowed this big boy with his recurve on 10/30/22 in Ontario County.

Michael Hall arrowed this big 11-point on 11/10/22 in Tioga County



Ricky Matteson arrowed this big 14-point on 11/9/22 in Wayne County

Mitchell Miletich took this big 13-point with crossbow on 11/8/22 in Yates County

Greg Schlicht arrowed this buck on 11/9/22 in Orange County

Dana Rouse Sr. took this monster 13-point with crossbow on 11/7/2022 in Cayuga County

Justin Maggio took this big 11-point with crossbow in Livingston County on 11/8/22

Daniel Sinack arrowed this big buck in Ontario County on 11/8/22

RJ Booth arrowed this big 11-point with crossbow in Monroe County on 11/7/22

(1) (2) (3) (4)

Back to Home Page from 2022 New York Whitetails Page 2

Copyright © 2010-2022 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

