2021 New York Whitetails



Here we are again with another year of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks. Here are some of those bucks from the 2021 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Colt Russell arrowed this 20-point in Essex County on 9/30/21



Trevor Parisian arrowed this 10-point on 10/1/21 in Seneca County



Julie Ball arrowed this gnarly 8-point still in velvet in Ontario County on Oct. 1, 2021. Her first deer ever. The buck had no testicles.



Tyler Case arrowed this massive 11-point in Seneca County on 10/1/21



Jeffrey Hess arrowed this heavy racked 8-point in Erie County on 10/1/21



