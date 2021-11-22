2021 New York Whitetails

Page 2 of those bucks from the 2021 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Justin Robert Mullen shot this heavy racker in Steuben County on 11/22/21



Randy Kaufman shot this 10-point in Yates County on 11/20/21



Tyler Wagner shot this giant on 11/22/21 in Niagara County



Abbie Avery shot this beauty in Madison County on 11/21/21



Michael Lanning shot this huge 16-point in Tioga County on 11/20/21

Justin Sharp shot this monster in Tompkins County on 11/20/21



Samantha Holmes shot this 11-point in Saratoga County on 11/20/21



Ron Graham shot this monster on 11/14/21 in Niagara County



Doug Beitz shot this big 11-point in Wyoming County on 11/20/21



14 year old, Blake McConnell, shot this nice 10-point on 11/21/21 in Steuben County.



Christopher Salisbury shot this giant 6-point in Steuben County on 11/20/21



Honorato Martinez shot this tall racked buck on 11/20/21 in Orleans County



David Burger shot this big 16-point in Oswego County on 11/20/21



Megan Cook shot this 9-point still in velvet on 11/20/21 in Schuyler County



Eric Mayer shot this heavy racked 11-point on 11/20/21 in Steuben County



Nicholas Groff shot this heavy 15-point in Niagara County on 11/20/21



Connor Cavanagh took this heavy beamed buck in Warren County on 11/17/21

John Seils shot this big Northern buck in Hamilton County on 11/14/21



Kevin Bryant shot this big 6-point in Madison County on 11/20/21

Joe Innes arrowed this heavy 8-point in Monroe County on 11/7/21



Jerry Gaines arrowed this big 15-point in Allegany County on 11/13/21



Sean Spagnola took this good buck on 11/13/21 with crossbow in Onondaga County



Nick Optis took this beauty with crossbow on 11/7/21 in Livingston County

Jeffrey Soemann arrowed this big buck on 11/11/21 in Niagara County



Miles Colfer arrowed this 10-point on 11/11/21 in Albany County



Michael C. Hai arrowed this big 12-point in Seneca County on November 6, 2021



Joshua R Patchen took this 15-point with crossbow in Seneca County on 11/6/21



Brandon Few arrowed this 13-point in Niagara County on 11/6/21



Shawn Barber shot this wide 10-point in St. Lawrence County on 11/9/21



Kevin Woodin took this giant with crossbow in Cattaraugus County on 11/9/21



