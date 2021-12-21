2021 New York Whitetails

Page 3 of bigger bucks from the 2021 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

Brendon Sodoma shot this massive giant with muzzleloader in Monroe County on 12/21/21



David Micha shot this monster in Chenango County on 12/12/21



Ben Chamberlain shot this big 10 point with muzzleloader on 12/19/21 in Wyoming County



Tyler Colern shot this massive 10-point in Niagara County on 11/29/21



Ryan Johnson shot this giant 14-point on 12/4/21 in Niagara County



Ben Secor tracked this 11-point in Hamilton County on 12/2/21

Jason Gaylord shot this big 8-point with 25” spread in Genesee County on 12/3/21.



Tom Earle shot this wide buck in Yates County on 12/4/21



Tristan Vaughn shot this unusual racked buck in Genesee County on 11/20/21



Dieter Herbert arrowed this monster in Suffolk County on 11/9/21



Dean VanSkiver shot this huge buck in Steuben County on 11/20/21



Jason Strawser shot this beauty in Steuben County on 11/30/21



Colton Rosenswie shot this super wide buck on 11/22/21 in Erie County



Katie Lyman shot this big buck in Allegany County on 11/22/21



Hayden Rust shot this good buck in Cattaraugus County on 11/25/21



Dean Janes shot this big buck with double main beam in Chautauqua County on 11/24/21



Shelby Taylor shot this beauty with muzzleloader on 11/25/21 in Erie County



Jenny Gaylord shot this huge 12-point on 11/24/21 in Genesee County



Eric Brock shot this beautiful buck on 11/24/21 in Schuyler County



Kyle Markgraf shot this 15-point still in velvet in Ontario County on 11/24/21



Daniel Grundman shot this giant 10-point in Livingston County in 11/24/21



Braedon Cronin shot this buck in Schoharie County on 11/22/21



Jordon Fronk shot this beauty in Livingston County on 11/20/21



Jordan Cannizzo shot this big boy on 11/21/21 in Seneca County



