2020 NYS Youth Hunt

Every year this page is dedicated to all the successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for hunters, age 14-15, to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2020's successful youth deer hunters.

If you know of a successful 2020 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



Matthew Prusiecki shot his first deer in Wyoming County on 10/10/2020 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Jonathan Esposito, age 12, shot his first deer with a bow on 10/11/20 on the family property in Orleans County



Luke Mensinger, age 15, shot this 9-point on 10/11/2020 during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt in Livingston County



Tyson Totten, age 14, shot his first deer on 10/10/2020 in Genesee County during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt.



Abigail Bowman shot her first deer on 10/11/2020 during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt in St. Lawrence County



Blake Weeks, age 15, shot this mature doe during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt in Cortland County on October 11, 2020.



Jacob Perkins, age 14, shot this 8-point on 10/11/20 in Saratoga County during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt



Jessica Montemorano, age 15, shot this nice 10-point on 10/11/20 in Wayne County during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt

Tori Rose Harrington, age 15, shot this buck on 10/10/20 in Schoharie County during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt



Brianna Dusharm, age 14, shot her first deer on 10/10/20 in St. Lawrence County



Back to Home Page from 2020 NYS Youth Hunt

Copyright © 2010-2020 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

