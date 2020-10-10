2020 New York Whitetails

Another year of featuring some of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks. Here are some of those bucks from the 2020 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Ryan McChesney arrowed this big 11-point on October 17, 2020 in Chautauqua County



Kiera Cooley arrowed this 12-point in Tompkins County on 10/10/2020



Brian Mahns arrowed this 10-point in Yates County on October 17, 2020.



Tyler Blohm arrowed this big 11-point in Ontario County on 10/17/20.



Cody Hall arrowed this beautiful 8-point in Steuben County on 10/15/20



Doug Brown arrowed this big 10-point on 10/17/20 in Steuben County



Ryan Rector arrowed this monster in Ontario County on Oct. 17, 2020



Phillip Higbie arrowed this nice buck in Steuben County on 10/17/20



Ralph Compton arrowed this buck with a double beam and a doe on 10/14/20 in Tompkins County



Dante Ruffo arrowed this big buck on 10/12/20 in Chenango County



Robert Burgstahler arrowed this big buck on 10/7/2020 in Erie County



Chris Fletcher arrowed this Niagara County slammer on 10/12/2020



Jesse Bower arrowed this wide buck in the Town of Waterloo, NY... Seneca County on 10/11/20



Brian Gaugler shot this big palmated buck on 10/1/2020 in Albany County



Josh Boor arrowed this big buck in Steuben County on Oct. 5, 2020



Andrew Szmigel arrowed this wide 10-point on 10/8/2020 in Monroe County... 21.5 inch inside spread



Tom Testa Jr. arrowed this nice 10-point in Broome County on 10/6/2020



Les Sills arrowed this heavy 10-point in Schuyler County on 10/01/20



Richard Ebner arrowed this beauty in Monroe County on 10/1/ 2020



Jay Gregorius arrowed this wide buck in Livingston County on 10/1/20



Alex Ford arrowed this tall 8-point on 10/3/2020 in Wayne County... her first archery deer.



Tom Testa arrowed this big buck in Broome County on 10/4/20



Chris Spano arrowed this nice 10-point in Jefferson County on 10/3/20



Katie Sommerfeld arrowed this big boy on 10/1/2020 in Orleans County



Tyler Buckland arrowed this monster on October 1, 2020 in Monroe County



Brandon Pisano arrowed this nice buck in Orleans County... Albion, NY on October 1, 2020



Chris Merica arrowed this big buck in Genesee County... Leroy, NY on 10/1/20



Karl Wiedemann arrowed this tall 10-point on 10/1/20 in Livingston County



Allan Jourdin arrowed this big 9-point in Greene County on 10/3/20



Patrick Abramo arrowed this big boy on 10/1/2020 in Erie County.



