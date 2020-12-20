2020 New York Whitetails

Chad Harris took this buck with muzzleloader on 12/20/20 in Otsego County



Ed Orman Jr. shot this nice 10-point with muzzleloader on 12/22/20 in Livingston County



Lee Jubert shot this monster 14-point on Nov. 25, 2020 in Franklin County



Karley Niezgoda shot this monster 9-point on 12/17/20 in Niagara County with muzzleloader



Jeff Dillon shot this beauty in Steuben County with his Thompson Center Contender pistol on December 1, 2020



Nicki Schuyler shot this beauty on 12/13/20 in Chautauqua County



Darrin Berghorn shot this monster on 12/13/20 in Erie County



Ryan Stoldt shot this monster in Erie County on 12/11/20



Harlan French shot this nice ADK buck in Hamilton County on 12/4/20



Jeremy Meisenzahl shot this huge 12-point on 12/9/20 in Monroe County



80 year old, Bill Olin, shot this beauty in Chemung County on December 3, 2020.

Richard Dennison shot this nice 11-point in Orange County on 11/7/20



Brendan Whelan arrowed this wide buck on 10/2/20 in Orange County



Adam Vanskiver arrowed this big 11-point 11/13/20 in Steuben County



Nate Wojslaw shot this big 10-point on Dec. 8, 2020 in Livingston County



Ben Black shot this unique buck in Franklin County on 11/14/20.



Charles Pierce Jr. shot this giant 13-point in Chautauqua County on 11/25/20



Kayla Lepkowski shot this beauty on 11/21/20 in Schuyler County



Kevin Drake shot this nice buck on 12/06/20 in Steuben County.



Angelo Visca shot this brute in Ontario County on 11/27/20

Stephen Sheldon shot this big 10-point in Chautauqua County on November 15, 2020



Kim Colson shot this 11-point in Saratoga County on 10/31/29



Shawn Howard shot this giant 12-point on 12/4/20 in Monroe County



Brogan Egan, age 14, shot this nice 10-point in Chautauqua County on 12/2/20



Ricky Messmer shot this huge 6-point in Genesee County on 11/29/20



Erin Derouin shot this giant in Jefferson County on 11/18/20



Joe Perry arrowed this huge 12-point on 11/4/20 in Monroe County



Nick Romeo arrowed this giant 16-point on 11/4/20 in Monroe County



Hunter Merrill shot this crazy antlered 19-point on November 30, 2020 in Steuben County



